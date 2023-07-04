The Family Counseling Department of the Ministry of Justice received a total of 13,814 cases during the year 2022, of which 6,033 cases were provided with the “case search” service, and 597 of them ended in divorce, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to the annual statistics of the Ministry of Justice, the cases that ended in revocable divorce amounted to 4,131 cases, or 68.5 percent. The cases that ended in reconciliation between the spouses reached 1,305 cases, or 21.6 percent. The number of cases in which the divorce was finalized reached 597 cases, or 9.9 percent of the total 6,033 cases.

In conclusion, the Family Counseling Department received 13,814 cases during its morning branches in Farwaniya, Reqqa, Sulaibikhat, Ahmadi, Jahra, Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Hawally areas. They are distributed as follows:

6,033 cases for which the case search service was provided.

3,844 cases were presented to the Centers for Settlement of Disputes and Combating Domestic Violence.

3,356 cases were presented to family dispute experts.

581 cases were provided with the required legal advice.

According to the numbers, the Farwaniya and Capital governorates had the largest number of cases that were examined, which amounted to 2,753 each, followed by Ahmadi Governorate with 1,060 cases, Jahra with 994 cases, Hawally with 757 cases, and finally Mubarak Al-Kabeer with 469 cases.

