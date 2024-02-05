Qatar, in association with UNICEF, Qatar Mission, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and various Qatari entities, hosted a landmark High-Level Strategic Dialogue at the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations in New York on Thursday.

The primary objective of this critical dialogue was to reinforce the strong collaboration between Qatar and UNICEF, charting a roadmap for the next phase of their partnership. Notably, participating entities, such as the Education Above All Foundation, signed a global framework agreement aimed at propelling significant progress in the field of quality education and paving the way for a brighter future for marginalised children all over the world.

Education Above All and UNICEF recently marked the culmination of a successful decade-strong partnership, where their joint efforts proved instrumental in removing barriers to education for more than five million out-of-school children (OOSC) globally, ensuring their fundamental right to quality primary education.

Operating in 18 countries, the collaboration had resulted in a substantial investment of approximately $600 million across 19 education projects, including groundbreaking ZERO OOSC initiatives in Zanzibar and Gambia.

Moving forward, Education Above All and UNICEF are committed to expanding the scope of their partnership to address the needs of the 244 million children and youth who still struggle to realise the right to quality education due to barriers, such as poverty, discrimination and challenging geography.

Together, they intend to bring global leadership to this agenda by working towards systemic change that can reach the most marginalised at scale, as well as engage other sectors in the holistic development of children and youth.

This comprehensive approach aims to support not only OOSC, but also those at risk of dropping out, fostering a global movement for education inclusion, while encompassing broader aspects, such as employability skills.

The High-Level Dialogue served as a collaborative platform for Qatar, UNICEF, Qatar Mission, QFFD, Education Above All Foundation, and other Qatari entities to articulate a plan of action geared towards driving progress in the field of quality education.

The ultimate goal is to build a brighter future for every child globally and establish a world where no one is excluded from opportunities to learn.

