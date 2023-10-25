UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council will vote later on Wednesday on rival proposals by the United States and Russia for action on the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said.

Both countries seek U.N. Security Council resolutions to address shortages of food, water, medical supplies and electricity in Gaza. But the United States has called for pauses to allow aid to enter Gaza, while Russia wants a humanitarian ceasefire.

