New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure that aid reaches those in need," Guterres said during a press conference in New York.



"Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," he added.



He also highlighted the looming specter of famine over the citizens of Gaza, emphasizing the risks of disease, malnutrition, and other health threats.



Additionally, the UN Secretary-General indicated that 152 UN employees have been killed since the seventh of last October, marking the largest death toll in the history of the organization.