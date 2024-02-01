The UN aid agency for Palestinians said Thursday that international funding cuts may force the shutdown of operations across the region "by the end of February".

Several major donor countries to UNRWA said they would suspend funding after Israel alleged 12 agency employees took part in Hamas's October 7 attack.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said that "if the funding remains suspended, we will most likely be forced to shut down our operations by end of February not only in Gaza but also across the region".