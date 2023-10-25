WASHINGTON - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday rejected accusations that he had justified Hamas attacks on Israel in his statement to the Security Council on Tuesday.

"I am shocked by the misrepresentations by some of my statement ... as if I was justifying acts of terror by Hamas. This is false. It was the opposite," he told reporters. "I believe it's necessary to set the record straight – especially out of respect for the victims and their families."

