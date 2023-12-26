The committee tasked to review various types of subsidies decided to reduce the price of Ultra gasoline by 14 percent or 35 fils — from 250 fils to 215 fils – for three months starting January according to international prices, reports Al-Anba daily quoting sources.

Sources added the committee decided to retain the prices of other types of fuel: the price of a liter of premium gasoline is 85 fils, special gasoline is 105 fils, diesel is 115 fils and kerosene is 115 fils.

