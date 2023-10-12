Deputy King His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa has said that Bahrain’s strategic partnership with the United Kingdom is based on solid foundations.He emphasised the kingdom’s commitment to further strengthening relations to achieve mutual aspirations as he met newly-appointed British Ambassador Alastair Long yesterday.

HRH Prince Salman welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in performing his diplomatic duties.

The Deputy King highlighted the growing UK-Bahrain multi-sector collaboration through mutual visits and joint agreements.He affirmed the importance of promoting peace, security and prosperity, and supporting the kingdom’s development to benefit all.

The Deputy King highlighted the UK’s pivotal role, alongside allied countries, in safeguarding regional and global security and stability.During the meeting, regional and global developments, issues of common interest, and ways to bolster Bahrain-UK co-operation to achieve mutual aspirations were discussed.

