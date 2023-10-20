LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani agreed on Friday on the need to prevent escalation in violence across the Middle East and urgently get humanitarian aid into Gaza, Sunak's office said.

"They underlined the imperative of avoiding any escalation in the violence across the region and agreed that leaders had a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent it," Sunak's office said in statement following a meeting between the pair.

"They agreed on the urgent need to get food, water and medicine to civilians who are suffering."

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)