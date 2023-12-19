The sixth group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE today in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide medical treatment for 1,000 injured children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE's hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the plane landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 61 children who are in the most urgent need of medical assistance, accompanied by 71 members of their families.

Since the outbreak of the crisis, the UAE immediately provided urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip. Under the directives of the wise leadership, the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation was launched on 5th November to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The UAE has sent 131 aircraft and more than 14,000 tonnes of food, medical and relief supplies, and established a field hospital inside the Gaza Strip with a capacity of more than 150 beds, and launched 3 water desalination plants in the Egyptian Rafah region with the aim of supplying the Gaza Strip with its drinking water needs. The stations work to desalinate about 600,000 gallons per day, and pump it through pipes extending into Gaza, covering the needs of 300,000 people.

The relevant authorities in the UAE also implemented the “Tarahum for Gaza” campaign, which is a community relief campaign in solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing war, which aims to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, women and the elderly.

In continuation of the UAE initiatives in support of the Palestinian people, the United Arab Emirates University has received 33 students from the Gaza Strip to study at the expense of the state.

These initiatives embody the UAE’s unwavering approach and historical commitment to provide relief to the Palestinian people and alleviate the severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.