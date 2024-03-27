ABU DHABI - The 14th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Wednesday in response to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip, in the UAE's hospitals.

Departing from Al Arish International Airport, the plane landed at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 32 Palestinians who were accompanied by 64 family members.

Families of the patients expressed profound gratitude to the UAE for its significant humanitarian assistance, which aimed at easing the plight of the Palestinian people.

Upon arrival, medical teams swiftly transported the patients to hospitals for immediate care, while the remaining cases and their companions were taken to the Emirates Humanitarian City for accommodation.

Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has been a steadfast supporter of Gaza, launching "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" in November 2023 to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has strengthened its humanitarian response to the crisis by continuously providing food, humanitarian assistance, and emergency medical assistance to the Palestinian people. The country established a 150-bed field hospital in Gaza and the Floating Hospital in Al Arish port, which has a capacity of 100 beds, operating rooms, intensive care, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, and medical cabinets.

Additionally, the UAE launched six desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, to address the dire water infrastructure situation in Gaza and ensure the Palestinian people's access to safe drinking water. These plants desalinate about 1.2 million gallons per day, pumping them through pipes extending into Gaza.

The competent authorities in the UAE implemented the 'Tarahum - for Gaza' campaign to provide relief aid to the Palestinian people impacted by the war in the Gaza Strip, mainly targeting vulnerable groups such as children, women, and the elderly.

These initiatives exemplify the UAE's long-standing dedication to supporting the Palestinian people, alleviating their hardships, and fostering solidarity and cooperation through impactful humanitarian efforts.