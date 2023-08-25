UAE - The UAE sky will light up this Sunday, August 27, with planet Saturn looking “exceptionally bright”, an astronomy group has said. Known as ‘Saturn opposition’, the celestial event will illuminate the ringed giant in all its glory.

“A Saturn opposition is a celestial event when Saturn and the Sun are positioned directly opposite each other in the night sky. This rare occurrence makes Saturn appear exceptionally bright and offers an ideal opportunity for observers to marvel at its stunning ring system and moons,” Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) said.

The event will see the ringed planet get to its closest to Earth all year.

The cosmos show does not end there as the world ushers in what the DAG calls “a week of astronomical wonders”.

On August 31, a Super Blue Moon will rise in the UAE sky. Contrary to popular belief, the Moon does not actually turn blue on the night. A Blue Moon is the second full moon that occurs within a month.

“This happens roughly once every 2.7 years, making it a relatively rare event. The next monthly Blue Moon is not until May 31, 2026,” the DAG said.

What’s more, the Blue Moon will also be a ‘super’ moon as it will appear larger and brighter in the night sky due to its close proximity to Earth. A Blue Super Moon is the combination of the celestial body being both ‘super’ and ‘blue’.

"We are at a truly unique moment in time where two celestial phenomena align within the same week, offering an incredible opportunity for people of all ages to connect with the universe," said Hasan Al Hariri, CEO of the DAG. "We hope that everyone will come together to witness this rare celestial extravaganza and create lasting memories."

Both events will be visible for all to see. If you want to see the celestial wonders unfold more closely, the DAG is hosting paid events that include telescopes.

