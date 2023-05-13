UAE - The day will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and 20ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 15 to 45 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

