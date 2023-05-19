The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times over some Western and Eastern areas with a probability of rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures could be as high as 41ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 18ºC in internal areas. Temperatures are set to to decrease over some coastal and internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 10 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

