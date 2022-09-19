The weather in the UAE will be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The east coast will see low clouds appearing in the morning. There is a chance of rain cloud formation by afternoon.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see a high temperature of 42°C. They will experience lows of 28°C and 29°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

