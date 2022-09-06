The day will be fair in general the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Clouds will appear eastward and might be convective by afternoon.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 45ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow during the day, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.

Humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

