The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 41ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some western areas, humidity levels will range from 10 to 60 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

