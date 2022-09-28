Temperature can dip to as low as 23°C in the UAE on Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology expects the mercury to decrease slightly, with a chance of some convective cloud formations eastward and southward by afternoon. It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The weather otherwise will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust.

Waters will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Web Desk