The day will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds eastward and southward by afternoon.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 49ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 46ºC in Abu Dhabi, 45ºC in Dubai.

The day will also be slightly humid with levels ranging from 15 to 65 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust and sand, especially with clouds.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

