Residents can expect fair skies and blowing dust on Wednesday,

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology predicts skies will be fair in general, with some low clouds appearing Eastward by morning. It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning over coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime.

Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

