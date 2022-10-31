The day will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be humid with a probability of mist or fog formation in the morning over some places, especially coastal areas. Clouds will also appear Eastward by afternoon.

A fog alert has been issued by authorities. Horizontal visibility is set to drop.

Visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 12.30am until 9am, today.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 37ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate Southwesterly becoming Northwesterly and Northeasterly winds will blow with a speed of 10km/h to 20 km/h, reaching up to a speed of 30km/h.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

