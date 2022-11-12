UAE - The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist or fog formation in the morning over some coastal and internal areas. Clouds will also appear Eastward by afternoon, which might be convective and associated with rainfall.

A fog alert has been issued by authorities. Horizontal visibility is set to drop.

Visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 1.30am until 9am, today.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 36ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 36ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai and 18ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 20 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

