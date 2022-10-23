The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Red and yellow fog alerts have been issued in the eastern and northern parts of the country, where visibility is expected to drop.

Clouds will appear over the East by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Monday morning.

Temperatures are set to reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23°C and 24°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, and the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).