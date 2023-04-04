UAE - The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some internal areas of the country.

Light to moderate winds and strong winds will blow. The sea will be very rough to rough, becoming moderate by Wednesday morning in the Arabian Gulf, and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea. NCM has issued orange and yellow alerts for rough conditions at sea, urging the public to exercise caution and comply with advice given by authorities.

Temperatures are set to increase, reaching highs of 28°C and 27°C, and lows of 17°C and 19°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

