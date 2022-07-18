UAE - The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy in general with a chance of rainfall, the National Meteorological Centre says.

There may be rainfall eastward and southward, due to the formation of convective clouds, the authority adds.

Temperatures will go as high as 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).