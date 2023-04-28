The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times especially westward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures could be as high as 38ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai. Mercury is set to increase gradually.

However, temperatures could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 23ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 15 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

