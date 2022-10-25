UAE - The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23°C and 24°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas. Humidity will reach 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 85 per cent in Dubai.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).