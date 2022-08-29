The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 44ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over coastal areas with levels ranging from 20 to 85 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

