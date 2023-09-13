The weather in UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 30°C and 33°C respectively.

The low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning. It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

