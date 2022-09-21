There will be a chance of raincloud formations in the UAE on Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts low clouds to appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime.

Waters will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

