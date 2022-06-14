Today's weather will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Some low clouds are predicted to appear Eastward. There may be light rainfall in those areas, with a probability of the formation of some convective clouds formation over the mountains by afternoon.

Residents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are in for a hot day as temperatures will rise to 43ºC and 44ºC, respectively.

The weather is likely to get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime towards the East.

