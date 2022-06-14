PHOTO
Today's weather will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Some low clouds are predicted to appear Eastward. There may be light rainfall in those areas, with a probability of the formation of some convective clouds formation over the mountains by afternoon.
Residents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are in for a hot day as temperatures will rise to 43ºC and 44ºC, respectively.
The weather is likely to get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime towards the East.
