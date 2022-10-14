The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a chance of fog formation with reduction in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal western areas from 2.30am until 9am, the authority said in a warning.

Clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

