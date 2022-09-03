UAE - The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

The authority has also issued fog alerts across the country. Alerts have been issued over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The authority issued an advisory saying: "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from 23:00 Friday 02/09/2022 until 08:30 Saturday 03/09/2022."

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast in the morning.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 45ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with levels ranging from 20 to 90 per cent. There is a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

