UAE - The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times especially eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

A fog alert has been issued by authorities. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution on roads.

The authority has said in an alert: "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas especially northward from 2am until 9.30am."

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 41ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 36ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai. Temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, humidity levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

