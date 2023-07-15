UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects today's weather to be fair to partly cloudy with low clouds appearing over the east coast by morning with a chance of some convective clouds formation.

The Met Department forecasts the weather to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some western coastal areas. There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 10–25 reaching 40kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman sea.

Today, the temperatures are set to reach 49°C in Razeen and Gasyoura. The temperatures are set to reach 47°C in Abu Dhabi and 46°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 34°C and 36°C respectively.

