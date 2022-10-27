The weather in the UAE will be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23°C and 25°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning. There is a chance of mist or fog forming, especially over coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

