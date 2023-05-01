The day will be fair to partly cloudy, especially westward, and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures could be as high as 42ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 37ºC in Dubai. Mercury is set to increase gradually.

However, temperatures could be as low as 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai and 15ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 10 to 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

