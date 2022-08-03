PHOTO
The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be dusty in general according to the National Centre of Meterology.
Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy. There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming in the eastern part of the UAE by afternoon. These may also extend towards interior and southern areas.
Temperatures in the capital will reach a high of 44°C and a low of 34°C. Dubai will see a high of 42°C and a low of 35°C.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
