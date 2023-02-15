UAE - The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds are expected to appear eastward.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with the probability of fog or mist forming over some areas in the western part of the country.

Temperatures are set to reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi and 32°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 18°C and 19°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow westward by Thursday morning. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf, becoming moderate by Thursday morning westward. It will be slight in the Oman Sea.

