The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasted the day ahead to be partly cloudy to cloudy. According to the Met Department, temperatures will tend to increase, and it will be dusty at times in some areas.

Light to moderate wind, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea is slight to moderate, becoming rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf and slightly to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in some parts of the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai.

However, temperature is expected to dip significantly over the next couple of days. Light rain is even expected over certain parts of the country towards the end of this week.

