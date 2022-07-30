UAE - The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with a gradual decrease in temperatures.

There may be formation of convective clouds eastward and in some western areas, the National Meteorological Centre says. These clouds may bring rain.

Temperatures will go as high as 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai, whereas, mercury in Fujairah will be as low as 27ºC and as high as 32ºC.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).