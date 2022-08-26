Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, today morning received Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, and explored means of fostering relations in all fields, especially those related to military and defence affairs.

During the meeting, Rear Admiral Pilot Sheikh Saeed welcomed the US official and his accompanying delegation, praising the outstanding friendship relations between the two friendly countries and their keenness to enhance them across various domains.

They also reviewed aspects of developing UAE-US cooperation in the military and defence fields to ensure more coordination between the two sides.



