H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed over a phone call with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, the latest developments in the Middle East and their various repercussions, most notably the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The two top diplomats underscored the importance of protecting the lives of all civilians affected by the current crisis, in addition to the need to strengthen regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire that would contribute to supporting the urgent humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza.

They also reviewed Resolution 2720, which the UAE submitted and was adopted by the UN Security Council, and the importance of building on it to streamline the flow of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in a coordinated and sustainable manner and at an accelerated pace.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah noted that the current situation in the region requires the concerted efforts of the international community to support the urgent humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza and to alleviate their suffering.

He pointed to the need to intensify regional and international efforts to end extremism, tension, and escalating violence in the region, emphasising the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians and preserving their lives.

Sheikh Abdullah and Fidan also addressed the evolving strategic relations between the two countries and their importance in building bridges of communication between their peoples and meeting their developmental aspirations.