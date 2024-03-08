The UAE will be working with the EU, US and other partners to open a maritime corridor and deliver aid directly to Gaza, it was announced on Friday.

This comes as the European Union launched the Cyprus Maritime Corridor on Friday.

"Europe is financing a major humanitarian aid effort for Palestinians. €250 million euros this year alone," said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, during a Press conference in Cyprus.

"But the key challenge is getting this aid to people in Gaza. This is why we’re launching the Cyprus Maritime Corridor, with the US and UAE."

