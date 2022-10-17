Dubai - The board of Tecom Group has recommended interim cash dividends of AED 200 million, equivalent to 4 fils per share.

Subject to the shareholder’s approval, the UAE-based firm will distribute the dividends this October, according to a press release.

The proposal comes in line with the group’s dividend policy to disburse a total of AED 800 million annually until October 2025.

In the first six months (6M) of 2022, Tecom Group logged net profits worth AED 427.53 million, an annual hike of 43.40% from AED 298.22 million. Revenues enlarged by 15.80% to AED 989.41 million in H1-22 from AED 854.51 million in H1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).