ABU DHABI – For the 11th day in a row, the UAE is sending more relief assistance to people affected by the earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkiye recently as part of the ‘’Gallant Knight / 2'' operation.

The UAE sent 44 cargo planes to Syria loaded with 1,630 tonnes of relief assistance and 34 to Turkiye, carrying 447 tonnes of relief assistance.

The latest aid shipments bring to 78 the total aid flights to both countries, carrying 2,107 tonnes of food and medical supplies and tents.

As part of the operation, the UAE search and rescue teams are strenuously carrying out their missions to search for survivors under the rubble.