The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 342 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 330 recoveries and no deaths.

The EU's drug watchdog on Wednesday approved Pfizer and Moderna's Covid injections for children aged six months and up as fears grow of a winter wave of infections.

At the same time, the European Medicines Agency also approved a separate shot by Moderna, specifically targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

The EMA's human medicines committee "recommended... the use in children aged six months to four years for Comirnaty and use in children aged six months to five years for Spikevax," the Amsterdam-based watchdog said, referring to Pfizer and Modern's jabs respectively.

But it said that compared to shots recommended for people aged five years and older, the doses for infants will be lower.

Pfizer's Comirnaty can be given as a primary vaccination consisting of three doses while Spikevax will consist of two doses.

"For children within these age groups, both vaccines are given as injections in the muscles of the upper arm or thigh," the EMA said.

Meanwhile it also approved Moderna's adapted Spikevax booster jab against the new strains of the Omicron variant.

"The bivalent vaccine is recommended for adults and children from 12 years of age who have already had a primary vaccination course against Covid-19," the EMA said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).