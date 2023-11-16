Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have directed government schools in the emirate to shift to distance learning on Friday, November 17, due to unstable weather conditions. Students will learn from the safety of their homes on the day, the emirate's Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team said.

It was not immediately clear if private schools would follow suit.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported heavy rains over Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday afternoon. The country’s highest peak, Jebel Jais, was among the areas where rains fell.

Weather-related social media channel Storm Centre shared videos showing the heavy showers reducing visibility in the Emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah’s crisis management team also put authorities on high alert, with instructions to activate business continuity procedures to ensure vital services are not interrupted.

Lightning, thunder and rains of different intensities are expected over the country’s east, north and coastal areas over the next two days.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior issued an advisory today, asking residents to reduce speeds on the roads and avoid areas prone to floods and beaches. Earlier this year, the UAE enacted new rules that prohibit people from gathering near or enter flooded valleys or dams during rains and foul weather. Doing so now comes with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points and confiscation of the vehicle for two months.

The current rainy spell comes barely a week after the country received rains of different intensities for 28 days straight.

On October 27, several private schools and all government ones went online overnight over the unstable weather conditions. The previous day, heavy rains forced some schools to end classes early, with circulars sent out to parents about students “coming home with wet feet as bus bays were flooded”.

