AL ARISH - The United Arab Emirates has provided aid packages tailored for children and women in Gaza as part of the UAE's continued humanitarian support for the Palestinian people through "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3".

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), highlighted ongoing efforts within "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to prepare aid packages specifically for children and women to meet their needs. These aid packages form a crucial component of the daily humanitarian relief efforts and food aid dispatched to the Gaza Strip, with a particular focus on the northern region.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Junaibi said, "The distribution of these food baskets is part of the holistic relief endeavours initiated by the UAE to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza. This is facilitated either through airdrop operations, or via UAE aid convoys entering through the Rafah Border Crossing."

Al Junaibi reiterated the UAE's dedication to supporting all Palestinians, particularly women and children, by supplying essential relief and food provisions. He stressed that these specialised aid packages are provided alongside comprehensive relief efforts that include a wide range of essential items.

The significant contributions to Gaza reflect the UAE wise leadership's directives to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people during this challenging time, showcasing its global leadership in humanitarian endeavours.

Al Junaibi noted that plans are underway to provide Eid clothing to Gaza citizens, underscoring that the ERC and all relevant state institutions are working closely to continuously provide the necessary humanitarian support to the Palestinian people.