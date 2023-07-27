Funeral prayers for Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, will be held today after Dhuhr, the Presidential Court announced.

These will be offered at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First Mosque.

Across the country, all mosques will also be carrying out absentee funeral prayers at the same time.

"Condolences will be received at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi from 4.30pm to 6:30pm today, as well as 10am to 12pm and 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Friday and Saturday," according to the court's advisory.

Sheikh Saeed, brother of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away earlier today after suffering from a health problem.

